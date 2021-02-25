For the second day in a row, both Oneida and Herkimer county health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

Oneida County

Thursday's COVID-19 update from Oneida County marked just the sixth day since Thanksgiving the county didn't report a death. Good news, though, four of those six deathless days have come in the last week.

Oneida County did add 58 new positive cases. While not a huge number, a review of the county's three-day average shows new cases per day are up slightly. After that average dropped to 30 per day about ten days ago, it has since slowly crept into the lower 50's.

Oneida County residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus was up by four from the previous day, to 46. Meanwhile, the active case total among county residents was down by 11 from the previous day, to 680.

Herkimer County

Herkimer County also saw no knew virus-related deaths in the latest report. And, there were just nine new positive cases.

Earlier this week, Herkimer County saw four deaths in one-day, one it's deadliest to day. However, none have been reported since.

Hospitalizations were unchanged at 13. The county's active case increased from 75 to 84.

