An Upstate New York angler pulled an incredible piece of American history out of a creek in the central part of the state over the Father's Day weekend.

After hooking something he thought was going to be a big fish, John Goodenough of Bridgewater, NY, reeled-in a brass and wooden wheel that may have been stuck in the water for a century.

Goodenough told WIBX 950 on Monday morning he had dropped a line in the water in the Sauquoit Creek not far from Route 8 near Chadwicks, NY.

Below is the photo of his amazing catch.

The hub of the wheel is brass and still has legible markings that say it was manufactured in Utica, NY. Meanwhile, the spokes of the wheel are wooden. It is believed the wheel is from a Ford Model T.

Unfortunately, many of the spokes are snapped and rotting from sitting in the water for so long.

Goodenough is a frequent caller to the WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning Show and will often text-in to the show to show off a morning catch.

Just last week he caught this and shared with it us.

Speaking to WIBX 950, Goodnenough said he wasn't far from the village of Clayville, and the home of Henry Clay and the Clay Estate.

"I'd bet a man like that had to have Model T back in the day. Remember, Clayville was a booming place back in the day...there was only one main route to get in and around all the towns and villages around there."

Excited by his catch of American history, he's headed back to see what else he can find.

And, whatever he does pull from the water will be shared with the show and our audience on WIBX 950, he said.

