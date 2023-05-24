Tractor Trailer Barrels By House, Crashes In Upstate NY Creek

A tractor trailer had to be towed out of an Upstate New York creek after narrowly missing a house.
The truck had just come down a steep hill on Red Hill Road in Chadwicks and crossed over Oneida Street before passing the residence below and crashing into the Sauquoit Creek, officials said. Wednesday afternoon's crash left the driver of the rig injured. The driver was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, Willowvale Fire Chief Noel Ames said.
This home (above photo) at 3550 Oneida Street did not sustain any structural damage, but Ames said a wooden fence in the backyard was leveled by the tractor trailer before the rig continued into the creek.
It was unclear if the truck's brakes had failed, or what may have caused the driver to lose control. The truck is affiliated with Estes LTL Freight Shipping based in East Syracuse, officials said.
The accident remains under investigation.
A stretch of Oneida Street surrounding the accident scene will be closed for part of the afternoon after crews work to remove the truck from the creek.
8 Items That Are Illegal to Throw in the Trash in New York
Amazing Photos from the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductions in Cooperstown, NY
Don Laible takes his camera around Cooperstown, NY during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction weekend on July 24, 2022.
World's Largest Dish of Pasta, and a Wedding - Utica, NY, Feb 14, 2004
The Guinness Book of World Records affirmed in 2004, that the World's Largest Dish of Pasta was made in Utica, NY with the Keeler Show. Now with WIBX, Keeler worked with Tony's Pizzeria and other to create a dish of pasta weighing over 7,000 lbs. and the event included an actual wedding. The dish of pasta weighed 7,355 lbs. (3,336 kg) and lasted in the Guinness Book for several years. The dish was assembled and the wedding was held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, when Keeler was hosting a 6 night a week television show, The Keeler Show, on FOX 33 TV in Utica and FOX 68 in Syracuse.