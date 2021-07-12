Whitesboro residents are being urged to evacuate as the Sauquoit creek reaches dangerous levels and is beginning to flood with all the recent rain.

Main Street from Yorkville to Victory Parkway is closed to traffic. Oriskany Boulevard remains open at this time.

The Sauquoit Creek has risen rapidly and has reached the bottom of the Main Street Bridge deck in Whitesboro. Whitesboro police say additional rising along the creek is possible, although the heaviest rain has ended.

1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen with more expected through Wednesday, July 14. Residents are asked to monitor flood conditions and be prepared to take action in the event of more flooding.

Red Cross Help

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are working with fire department and law enforcement officials in Whitesboro, to evacuate residents threatened by flooding along the Sauquoit Creek.

An evacuation center is open at the Whitestown American Legion Post at 110 Main Street in Whitesboro for any residents affected by the flooding. Red Cross workers will also help with damage assessment provide residents with longer-term assistance.

Officials expect to assist about 50 residents at the Main Street center.

Devastating Whitesboro Flooding

This isn't the first time the Sauquoit Creek overflowed, causing devastating flooding. On Halloween night in 2019, Ron Loubier and his family were scrambling once again to grab every possession they could to avoid what was the worst flooding the village has ever seen. As the Whitesboro Fire Department and other agencies went door to door alerting residents to evacuate their homes, Loubier's family was forced to leave their prized possessions behind to get out before it was too late.

Whitesboro residents are so fed up with the flooding problems, one put the whole block up for sale.

In 2017 water flowed all over Whitesboro. Bill Tuttle captured massive flooding along the Sauquoit River that closed roads and even left behind huge sinkholes. Residents along the creek were evacuated until the levels dropped.

