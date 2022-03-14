Improperly Permitted Truck Causes Heavy Headache on 17

A truck that was not permitted properly caused major headaches on one New York highway this week.

New York State Police say from the late night hours of Wednesday, March 9th through the early morning hours of Thursday, March 10th, New Your State Police troopers and members of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT) assisted with the closure of State Route 17 westbound between Exit 67 and Exit 66 so that a large piece of machinery could be removed from the roadway.

In a written statement police say that a tractor trailer that was not properly permitted was pulling a large piece of machinery on State Route 17 when it had a mechanical failure during transport on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Police say the weight of the machinery was too heavy to move. A crane from Rogers Industrial and Crane Specialists was brought in to transfer the load off of the first trailer and onto another properly permitted trailer.

After planning, the effort to move the machinery took several hours once it was implemented.

No injuries were reported as a result of either the initial incident or the removal of the machinery.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

