Northern NY Ditch Collapses Trapping, Killing Worker

New York State Police continue to investigate the death of a Northern New York man who was killed when the ditch he was working-in collapsed.

The incident happened in the town of Champion, approximately 20 miles east of Watertown. Troopers say their preliminary investigation found that two men were installing drainage tile in a trench when the ditch they were in caved in.

59-year-old Mark Holder of Redwood, NY, became trapped by the collapsing dirt. He was freed and taken to Carthage Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 30-year-old Shawn King of Watertown was able to extricate himself and was able to avoid any serious injury, police said.

The investigation into the April 20th accident is ongoing, troopers said.

