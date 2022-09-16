Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County.

According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office, according to the accounts, says Lanzo died as a result of chemical and thermal burns.

The Sayre man had been transferred to the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown where he died, so the Lehigh County Coroner conducted the autopsy rather than the Bradford County Coroner’s office in the county where the accident occurred.

The Elmira Star Gazette reports the autopsy was conducted on Thursday morning (September 15). Lehigh County Chief Deputy Coroner, Rick Pender said the death had been ruled accidental.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

There are no details available regarding the time of the explosion at the plant on Tuesday morning or what equipment Lanzo was working near at the time.

According to the Eureka Resources website, the company removes impurities from recovered industrial water and isolates recyclable chemicals then purifies the recovered minerals and cleansed water “so it can be returned to its natural purpose.”

The company is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and was founded in 2008.

Several of the media reports say the company has been investigated for safety issues in the past. An account in Yahoo news says the company was fined in 2014 and 2015 following complaints of violations specifically at the location in Wysox.

A United States Department of Labor Inspection Detail found online had listed a total of four violations, three classified as “serious”, in a case that had closed on 2016. The inspection document does not specify the nature of the violations.

Company officials have been unavailable for comment.

