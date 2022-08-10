47-Year-Old Man Killed in Industrial Accident Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating a fatal commercial incident.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that "a 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor pinning the victim between the two."

Long Lake EMS and Fire assisted at the scene.

The victim, whose name has not yet been officially released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Little information has been released as the NYSP says the investigation is continuing as of this posting.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

