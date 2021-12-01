Notice: Police Presence at Elmer Hill Road Home in Rome, New York

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is alerting the public that there will be a police presence at a home on Elmer Hill Road in the City of Rome, New York.

Deputies are responding to a call that is medical in nature and do not want the public to be alarmed. There is no threat of danger to the public.

No additional details, Sheriff Maciol says, are being released.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for information purposes as a public service and is based on a written press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. No additional details are available.]

