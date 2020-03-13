Notre Dame Schools in Utica To Close For One Month

The wave of closures and suspended activity due to precautions related to the spread of Coronavirus is now permeating local school districts.

The first domino fell on Friday as Notre Dame Schools in Utica, to include the elementary and high school, announced it will close for the next month effective at the close of school Friday afternoon (2:35 p.m.), and remain closed through April 14, 2020, according to a release issued by the school on Friday morning.

School officials say the proactive measure comes following consultation with their Board of Trustees and the Syracuse Diocease. School officials emphasize this is a proactive measure and at this time there are NO confirmed cases of Coronavirus on either Notre Dame campus.

Notre Dame School officials say all events, activities, meetings, and functions are cancelled through April 14th. This includes athletic practices, musicals, games, matches, etc. ND will coordinate with Section III administrative personnel regarding future scheduling and disposition.

As of Friday morning, Oneida County officials maintained there are NO confimed cases of Coronavirus anywhere in Oneida County. However, in neighboring Herkimer County, a preliminary positive test for COVID-19 announced this week by Governor Cuomo's office prompted the closure of Little Falls schools today (Friday) and Monday of next week.

In his statement posted to Facebook announcing the Friday-Monday closure, Little Falls Superintendent Dr. Keith Levatino also informed parents that district are preparing for the possibility of the school moving to remote learning.