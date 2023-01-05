New leadership at Notre Dame High School.

The school's Board of Trustees announced this week the appointment of Richard Ambruso, of Utica, as interim principal of the Junior/Senior High School, effective through June of 2024, school officials announced this week.

Amburso's Master's in Education was earned at SUNY Polytechnic, with his state School District Administration license coming from advanced graduate studies at both SUNY Cortland and Syracuse University. He also attended the Harvard University Graduate School of Education’s National Institute for Urban School Leaders and Leadership an Evolving Vision programs, according to a release from the school.

In it, Ambruso acknowledged gratitude for the opportunity to come full circle, as he actually began his career in education as a first-year teacher and varsity coach at Notre Dame High School back in 1978, school officials said.

"Over the last forty-four-plus years, Mr. Ambruso has provided services in parochial, institutional, public, not-for-profit, and private consulting educational forms. He also was an adjunct professor for the SUNY Oswego vocational education department..."

Roy Kane had served as the school Executive Vice Principal from September of 2019 through July of last year.

Notre Dame's Jr/Sr. High includes grades 7-12 in its Burrstone Road Campus. The Notre Dame Elementary School on Barton Ave includes a universal Pre-K program through Grade 6.

New York's Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average? New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living.

25 Craziest UFO Sightings in New York in 2022 New York residents see a lot of weird things in any given year, but some of us claim to see things outside the normal level of New York weird like UFOs.

Wow! 13 Small Upstate New York Towns That Put Their Claim to Fame on Their Welcome Signs! For road warriors who like nothing better than to drive around the backroads and byways of Upstate New York exploring the region, there is nothing we like better than to come upon a small village or town that puts their claim to fame right up there on their "welcome sign." All of these 13 places do that. They are curious, historical, whimsical, and fascinating to those of us interested in Upstate history.

10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State Take a look at the 10 most dangerous cities in New York.

New York's Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average? New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living.

25 Craziest UFO Sightings in New York in 2022 New York residents see a lot of weird things in any given year, but some of us claim to see things outside the normal level of New York weird like UFOs.

Wow! 13 Small Upstate New York Towns That Put Their Claim to Fame on Their Welcome Signs! For road warriors who like nothing better than to drive around the backroads and byways of Upstate New York exploring the region, there is nothing we like better than to come upon a small village or town that puts their claim to fame right up there on their "welcome sign." All of these 13 places do that. They are curious, historical, whimsical, and fascinating to those of us interested in Upstate history.

10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State Take a look at the 10 most dangerous cities in New York.

Notre Dame's Jr/Sr. High includes grades 7-12 in its Burrstone Road Campus. The Notre Dame Elementary School on Barton Ave includes a universal Pre-K program through Grade 6.