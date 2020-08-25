Notre Dame Utica, including the elementary and high school, is planning to have all in-class learning five days a week.

At least that is the hope as we approach the new school year.

Syracuse Diocese Superintendent William Crist announced plans for the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday, which calls for all 22 Catholic schools in the district to have full in-classroom learning. In a letter to parents, Crist says “Our school plans incorporate guidance from the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Education Department, the Catholic Conference and our Catholic School Office in the Diocese of Syracuse. Together, we can successfully support the educational needs of our students in the Diocese of Syracuse while still making progress, as a local and global community, to defeat this pandemic.''

“In these last few weeks before the start of the 2020-2021 school year, we will continue to prayerfully and deliberately implement the plans outlined in these documents. We will be moving furniture, posting signs, training staff, preparing lessons, cleaning surfaces, and communicating with our families and other stakeholders about the new procedures that will be in place as we commence this unique and unprecedented school year,'' Crist wrote in the letter.

The announcement from the Syracuse Diocese also includes a YouTube video, with Crist explaining how the district came to that decision. The footage within the video also gives parents and students an idea of what socially

In his letter, Crist indicates the district has plans in place to move to remote and hybrid instruction models if needed.

