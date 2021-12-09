Nursing Home Residents and Staff Git Up in Adorable Dance Video

Nursing home residents and staff 'Git Up' in an adorable dance video. It's the gift you didn't know you needed this holiday season.

Every year, everyone at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Utica gets moving in a featured video. This year they took on Blanco Brown's Git Up.

Residents and staff got their dancing shoes on to do the two-step in their cowboy boots, grab their sweethearts, and spin around to do the hoe down and get it. They put their hips in it, rolled their shoulders, and did the slip and slide. Some used walkers while others got down with their pom-poms from their beds.

Watch the sweet Git Up video that'll be sure to make your day.

Footloose in 2020

Last year everyone got a little Footloose and fancy-free. You watch the staff and residents' dance moves at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing's Facebook page.

Hallelujah Serenade

Hallelujah! A nursing home administrator serenaded residents during the height of the pandemic and the moment will touch your soul.

Nursing homes across the country took extra precautions to protect the elderly in light of the coronavirus. No visitors. No activities. So entertaining residents while keeping them safe at the same time was a challenge.

Adam Aranov grabbed a ukulele and performed "Hallelujah," while wearing a mask, for residents at Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Utica to provide comfort and some kind of human interaction.

Watch the chilling performance below.

Thank you, Adam, and every other nursing home employee. It takes a special person with a huge heart to do what you do every day.

Photo Credit - Lilliane Woodard via Facebook

