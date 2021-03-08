NY Attorney General Names Team That Will Investigate Cuomo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed female aides.
Joon Kim was the acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan for parts of 2017 and 2018.
He'll join the employment lawyer Anne Clark in conducting the probe.
James said the pair are “independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law.”
The appointments came as New York lawmakers were privately debating whether to join calls for Cuomo to resign from office, or urge patience while the investigation is ongoing.
