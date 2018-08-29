NY Child Dies In Possible Heat-Related Tragedy

CORAM, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say the death of an 11-year-old girl found in a vehicle appears to be a heat-related tragedy.

According to Newsday , Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the girl's mother found her in the parked SUV in Coram at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The family had gone inside after running errands. At some point, they realized the girl was still in the car with the windows closed.

The mother carried her inside, called 911 and administered CPR. Rescuers arrived quickly but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The National Weather Service says the temperature in the area was 92 degrees at 1:20 p.m. and 88 degrees at 4 p.m. The heat index — which factors in humidity — was 100 to 104 degrees.