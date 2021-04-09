NY COVID Hospitalizations Lowest Since December

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing New York state’s latest coronavirus numbers.

Cuomo says the statewide positivity rate is 2.9 percent.

4,351 residents are hospitalized, the lowest number since December 4.

There were 56 COVID-19 deaths in New York yesterday.

Today's data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported - 304,956

- 304,956 Total Positive - 9,014

- 9,014 Percent Positive - 2.96%

- 2.96% 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.37%

- 3.37% Patient Hospitalization - 4,351 (-71)

- 4,351 (-71) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -189

- -189 Patients Newly Admitted - 538

- 538 Hospital Counties - 55

- 55 Number ICU - 899 (-48)

- 899 (-48) Number ICU with Intubation - 591 (-9)

- 591 (-9) Total Discharges - 166,520 (+546)

- 166,520 (+546) Deaths - 56

- 56 Total Deaths- 41,028

"While we continue to make progress towards defeating COVID once and for all, it's as critical as ever that New Yorkers remain vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know stop COVID in its tracks," Cuomo said. "We're doing all we can to get as many shots in arms as possible, and that has allowed the light at the end of the tunnel to grow brighter every day, however to ultimately reach it, we must all stay united. New Yorkers have already shown the nation how tough we can be when we all work together and I know we will do it again."