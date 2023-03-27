A seasonal job opportunity is opening up that will bring you much closer to mother nature that a desk job or working at the mall this summer.

Adirondack Railbike Adventures is hiring for the 2023 Season, which is considered the months of July and August. Team members will work directly with railbike passengers to offer safety information, collect tickets, and help customers on and off the railbikes. Additionally, you'll be doing some pedaling as well, on a bike as the guide for customers, officials say.

It's a 40-hour work week for the July and August months, with part-time hours available in May, June, September, and October. You should also know, weekends are required.

Pay is $18.50 an hour.

The jobs availabilities are in Old Forge (Thendara Station) and Tupper Lake.

A current valid state driver’s license is required. Employees will be trained and certified to meet the operating rules of the organization, and training time will be paid, officials said.

What are railbikes?

A railbike is two or four person vehicle that is pedal powered. It moves as its riders pedal with their legs, similar to a bicycle, but on a much larger craft (see photos).

photo credit: Adirondack Railbike Adventures on Facebook photo credit: Adirondack Railbike Adventures on Facebook loading...

Railbikes have seatbelts, however, the vehicles do not accelerate or move fast like a motorized vehicle. Instead, they offer a leisurely, peaceful ride through the wilderness, providing incredible views and experiences of the Adirondacks.

Adirondack Railbike Adventures is operated by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Utica, NY.

Interested?

Contact Adirondack Railbike Adventures at 315-724-7000, or visit them here on Facebook.

