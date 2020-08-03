NY Gives Child Abuse Survivors More Time To File Suits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new state law gives people who were sexually abused as children until Aug. 14, 2021 to file legal claims against individuals and public and private institutions over concern that closure of the courts amid the pandemic is keeping survivors from coming forward.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday he signed the latest extension for the legislation.

The law lifted statute of limitations even for allegations that were decades old, initially for a filing period of one year.

The original deadline for those making claims under the Child Victims Act was Aug. 14, 2020.

Cuomo initially moved the deadline to Jan. 14 with an executive order, and the new extension would extend it to Aug. 14.