NY Graduation Rate Improves Ahead Of Review Requirements

(AP) -- New York's high school graduation rate continued to edge upward in 2019.

The state Education Department said Thursday the graduation rate for the Class of 2019 was 83.4%, up less than a percentage point from the previous year.

The rate reflects slight increases across most racial groups, and in the “Big 5” cities of New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers.

The achievement gap between white students and their black and Hispanic peers again narrowed, but still hovered around 15%.

The latest graduation numbers come as the state undertakes a two-year effort to rethink the requirements for a New York state diploma.