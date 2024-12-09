New York Is Full of People Who Don’t Know How to Do Christmas Shopping
Looks like New Yorkers are not very proactive around the holidays.
Christmas is about 2 weeks away but there are lots of people in the Empire State who have yet to start their holiday shopping.
Leaving something that important to the last minute is downright confusing to me. As someone who starts stockpiling gifts in July, last minute shopping seems as enjoyable as a bad case of constipation.
Unless the last minute shopper is masochistic as hell, why would anyone want to go through the stress of searching for the perfect gift on a super tight deadline?
But it seems New York is full of procrastinators who get high on adrenaline around the holidays.
NonGamStopBets began tracking last minute shopping trends and online searches in 2021 to find the states most guilty of this self-sabotaging habit.
They tracked shopping data between the months of October and December to see which states had the largest spikes around the holidays.
Read More: The Latest You Can Send out Christmas Packages in New York
New York was in the top 10, which is so bizarre considering our state is rife with shopping plazas and stores. It seems even the tiniest town is a short driving distance away from a mall or big box store.
Despite that, the Empire State had the 7th highest number of last-minute holiday shoppers in the entire country.
The study found 59.50% of the state's holiday-related searches occur in December, with an average of 2,186 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.
In addition to being horrifically last minute, New Yorkers are also terrible at getting gifts.
Among the top searches in New York is "Christmas gift ideas," which garnered an average of 24,078 searches.
While disappointing, this should bring some clarity to those who are tired of getting robes, slippers, and other lackluster gifts under the Christmas tree.
That being said, here's the top 10 worst states for last minute Christmas shoppers.
- California
- Florida
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- Arizona
- Texas
- New York
- Maryland
- Georgia
- Colorado
As for the states with proactive and thoughtful shoppers? That would be South Dakota and North Dakota in the respective 1 and 2 spots.
