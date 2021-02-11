NY Lifts Quarantine Rules For Some Vaccinated New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will follow updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will not require certain individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus.
Cuomo and state health commissioner Howard Zucker said New York will follow CDC recommendations released Wednesday that apply to individuals who have received either the second shot of a two-dose vaccine or the first and only shot of a one-dose vaccine.
Once two weeks have passed, those individuals will not be required to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure if they experience no symptoms.
