NY Man Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Road Rage Shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man convicted of murder in a fatal road rage shooting has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says 29-year-old Theotis Davis Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in a Rochester court. Prosecutors say Davis fatally shot 26-year-old Willie Curry on April 21 in an act of road rage.

Prosecutors say Davis and Curry were involved in a dispute over a stopped vehicle when several people pulled handguns and started shooting. Davis fired multiple times, and Curry was struck once in the lower body.

Davis was arrested the evening of the shooting by the Rochester Police Department.