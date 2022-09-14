Questions for Those Pictured: Do You Recognize Any of Them [PHOTOS]

Police are trying to identify several individuals wanted for questioning in an alleged road rage incident in August that sent a man to the hospital. None of those pictured has been implicated in, of suspected of committing, any crime.

The original incident took place during the afternoon on Saturday, August 27, 2022 near State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport, New York.

At that time a male victim was found by troopers with the New York State Police to be suffering from a gunshot wound that, police say, was non-life-threatening.

Now police are asking for help from the public identifying several people who are believed to have been in the vicinity of the incident at the time. In a written release the NYSP says, "These individuals are not suspects. Investigators are looking to interview these individuals who were in the area at the time of the shooting incident."

Persons recognizing themselves in the pictures, anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of any of those pictured, and those with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call State Police at: (315) 366.6000.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this initial posting no suspects have been identified in the case. However, should that change and regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

