Full Disclosure: New York State Employers Must Post Salary Ranges for Jobs & Promotions

New legislation was recently signed by Governor Hochul that will provide further transparency for New Yorkers applying for a job or going through the process to receive a promotion. The new legislation requires employers to list all salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions across New York State, a win for New Yorkers.

Statewide Pay Transparency Law Signed by Governor Hochul

During a time when people across the states, not only in New York, are feeling the impact of inflation and a general increase in the cost of living, pay gaps are under the microscope. New legislation recently signed in NY will 'usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce, and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color,' according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

Signed on Wednesday December 21, 2022, Legislation S.9427-A/A.10477 requires employers to list salary ranges in advertisements or postings for all job opportunities and promotions, creating transparency across the state for the workforce.

According to the press release from the Governor's Office,

The disclosures required by this law will empower workers with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and help level the playing field for all workers.

Praise For Transparency And Leveling The Playing Field With New Legislation

Upon the announcement of the new legislation, several people voiced their gratitude and hopes for the future of earning your worth in NY state. Jessica Ramos, State Senator praised Hochul, stating 'with today's bill signing, New York's first woman governor is implementing a statewide structural fix to the racial and gender-based wealth gaps that leave women in the workforce far behind their peers.'

Beverly Newfeld, President of PowHer which is a network of both individuals and organizations that work together to accelerate economic fairness for New York women, echoed the sentiment of how fitting it was that NY's first female governor signed such a law.

By signing S9427A /A10477 into law, Governor Hochul reaffirms New York's longstanding commitment to ending gender and racial wage inequality. Identifying the expected wage range for jobs will provide applicants with the information necessary to negotiate fairer salaries, and thus help to end the pernicious wage gap that continues to rob some workers, particularly women of color, of fair pay and economic well-being.

