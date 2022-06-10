NY Primaries To Proceed, But Court Orders New Maps By 2024

NY Primaries To Proceed, But Court Orders New Maps By 2024

Moussa81/Think Stock

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appellate judge is allowing elections to proceed this year under redistricting maps signed into law earlier this year but must redraw lines in time for the 2024 elections.

The maps have come under fire from Republicans and other critics who say the lines give Democrats an unfair advantage.

Friday's ruling affirms an earlier court decision that invalidated the maps drawn by legislative Democrats after a new and bipartisan redistricting panel could not agree on new lines.

