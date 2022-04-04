Ruling Against NY’s Redistricting Temporarily On Hold

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A trial court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed by a state appeals court judge Monday.

The interim order from state Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley is in effect until Thursday, when oral arguments in the case are scheduled. Another decision on whether to extend the stay is expected later that day.

The order comes four days after a trial court judge in Steuben County threw the state’s primary season in turmoil by ruling the state’s districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.