NY State Assembly Hires Top Law Firm For Cuomo Investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state Assembly has hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead its investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that the law firm gives the Assembly Judiciary Committee the experience needed to handle “this important investigation” in a thorough and expeditious manner.
Leaders in the Democrat-controlled Assembly announced Thursday that they would conduct an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by Cuomo, also a Democrat.
Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and has said he will not resign.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.