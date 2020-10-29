NY State Of Health Open Enrollment Begins November 1st

NY State of Health, New York’s official health plan marketplace, will begin Open Enrollment on November 1st.

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in a Qualified Health Plan through the state are encouraged to renew their coverage, while anyone without health insurance can enroll.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, consumers already enrolled in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan will have their coverage continued automatically and do not need to renew at this time.

State Health Department officials say nearly all marketplace enrollees will see no cost increase in 2021.

"New York has done more than any state to expand access to healthcare and make high-quality insurance available to everyone," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "And as we continue to fight COVID-19, making sure every New Yorker is insured and has access to quality healthcare has only become more critical. If you are not insured, make 2021 the year you change that, go online or call NY State of Health for assistance."

Open enrollment will continue through January 31st.