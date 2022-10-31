New York State Police are warning residents of the latest phone scam buzzing through the Empire State. The 'Imposter Scam' criminals use fake emergencies to get what they want from you and they want your money!

How many times a week do you receive calls from numbers you don't know? Too many! Often times the caller ID will show 'Potential Spam' but what if the ID appeared to be from an area police department? Would you answer then? That's just the start of this Imposter Scam. Here's what you should know.

Get our free mobile app

This Imposter Scam has been sweeping through Westchester County and in an instant could target you anywhere in the State. Many people are answering these calls because they appear to be from local law enforcement.

Once the scammers connect with you they convincingly tell the victim that a relative is involved in an emergency or that the victim has a warrant out for their arrest. The solution to these dilemmas? Money!

Photo by Jonas Lee on Unsplash Photo by Jonas Lee on Unsplash loading...

The Imposter Scammer urges the victim to send large sums of money to pay bail, fines or even settle medical expenses. In a moment of panic you might just fall for this. Here are some tips from the State Police to help protect you against the Imposter Scam:

Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money.

If the caller purports to be a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly.

If the caller purports to be a law enforcement officer, get the exact agency name, hang up, and call that department directly.

Never purchase pre-paid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.

Ask a question that only the real family member would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list