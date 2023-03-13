It isn't often that cops will warn drivers of where and when they plan to camp out looking for speeders, but New York State Police is doing just that.

Troopers are participating in a campaign with law enforcement in several other states that aims to crack down on speeding and educate drivers of the dangers, and they'll being do along U.S. Highway 20 in New York State. The highway spans both coasts, running 3,365 miles from from Newport, CA to Boston, MA.

Of those 372 miles are located in New York and pass through CNY communities including Auburn, Skaneateles, Cazenovia, Morrisville, Madison, Sangerfield, Richfield Springs and Sharon Springs, among many others.

“Speeding contributes to over one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities across the nation,” says New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli. “Keeping our roadways safe for all is one of our top priorities, and partnering with law enforcement agencies across the county to support initiatives like this are vital to raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. It reminds motorists to be mindful of the speed limit, be alert and aware of their surroundings, and to slow down.”

Trooper will have stepped up speed details along U.S. 20 tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14.

Officials say the one-day campaign aimed at reducing speed related crashes on non-interstate highways was started by Iowa State Patrol some years ago and New York is one of eight states participating in the campaign. Others participating this year, other than New York and Iowa, are Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

