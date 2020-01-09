NY Would Automatically Register Voters Under Revised Bill

(AP) -- New York would automatically add to the voting rolls any citizen who fills out a state form, under a revised bill that passed the state Senate on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, voting advocates and other Democrats say the bill targets an estimated 1.1 million eligible New Yorkers who aren't on the voter rolls.

The bill passed the state Senate 40-20. It now heads to the Assembly.

The vote on the revised legislation comes a day after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for automatic voter registration in New York in his annual State of the State address.