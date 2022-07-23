New York State Is The Best State For Teen Drivers

Summertime is the most popular time for teens to hit the road to obtain their covetous driver's license. It’s a rite of passage in the United States; one that millions of teens turning sixteen across the country get excited about every year. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most deadly.

Frightening teen driving statistics

On average, seven teens die every day from motor vehicle accidents. This stat is a scary one for parents all over New York. Teens aged 16 to 19 have the highest risk of crashes in the United States, and auto accidents are the second highest cause of death among that age group. It’s no wonder parents are freaked out to surrender the keys and let their kids get behind the wheel.

WalletHub recently released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers. So how does New York State fair in their analysis?

New York Is 2022’s Best State for Teen Drivers

Good news for New York parents. WalletHub compared all fifty states in the US and scrutinized them based on 23 different metrics, ranging from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of driving repairs. Their findings have deemed New York State to be the best state for teen drivers this year.

Compared to the other 49 states, New York State ranked first overall in:

Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws

Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws

Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

Provision of Teen Driver’s Graduated Licensing Program Laws

Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws

New York State also ranked exceptionally high in teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens (third overall) and teen DUIs per 100,000 teens (fourth overall).

We know how scary it is as our kids get older and start gaining independence, but hopefully, this will ease some anxieties of New York parents whose teens will be hopping behind the wheel this summer.