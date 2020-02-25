NYS Fair Lowering Ticket Prices For 2020

The New York State Fair is lowering ticket prices for the 2020 Fair.

Tickets will cost $3 when purchased online and $5 at the gate.

It’s the lowest price since 1990 and a drop from the pricing of $6 before the fair and $10 at the gate that’s been in place since 2005.

To celebrate the lower prices, the Fair will be holding a one-day sale of admission tickets for $2 each on Thursday online only at the Fair’s official ticket seller, Etix.com.

Up to 10,000 tickets will be available.

Admission prices at major fairs across the country continue to rise, which strains the ability of many families on ever-tighter budgets to enjoy a day together. We believe all New Yorkers should be able to come to their state’s fair to enjoy the many free and low-cost activities we provide while spending the money they do have to make the most of their day,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Governor Cuomo has proposed extending this year’s State Fair by five days to 18 days, from August 21st to September 7th.