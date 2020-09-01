New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Unveiled

There may be no New York State Fair this year due to coronavirus concerns, but that didn’t stop the American Dairy Association North East from creating a 2020 Butter Sculpture.

The 52nd annual Butter Sculpture was unveiled this morning on the Dairy Association’s Facebook page.

The 800-pound sculpture was crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have created every butter sculpture at the Fair since 2003.

The theme of the sculpture is “Nourishing Our Future” and pays tribute to those who ensure children are nourished and learning.

The sculpture took ten days to complete.

“It is so great that we were able to continue the longtime tradition of the Butter Sculpture and honor New York’s dairy industry in this special way,” said Richard Ball, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Commissioner. “This year’s sculpture fittingly recognizes all of our food responders, from our dairy farmers to our school food workers, who work hard every day, despite these challenging times, to ensure that our students are being provided nutritious, healthy food.”

photo courtesy of the American Dairy Association North East

photo courtesy of American dairy Association North East