The Mini Hotel Toiletries You Love to Hoard Will Soon Be Banned in NYS

We all know someone who hoards the little bottles of shampoo and conditioner and even lotion that hotels leave out for paying guests. If that person is you, brace yourself because before too long, you won't be able to snag those products for your stash.

In April of 2021, New York became the second state 9behind California) to prohibit hotels to offer guests personal care products that come in single-use bottles.

The ban against single-use bottles starts in 2024. Beginning on January 1, 2023, any hotel with 50 or more rooms will be banned from putting out those little bottles. Then, on January 1, 2025, any hotel in New York with fewer than 50 rooms will be banned.

According to the law which is part of New York's Environmental Conservation Law, all hotels in the state of New York will be prohibited from giving guests personal care products packaged in small bottles (anything less than twelve ounces and non-reusable) by January 1, 2025.

Hotels that break the law will be let off with a warning the first time they're caught. The second violation will come with a $250 fine and any fine thereafter will come at a price of $500 each. All of the money collected through fines will be given to the Environmental Protection Fund.

California was the first state to ban single-use personal care products in small plastic containers. The law was signed there in 2018 and in California, all hotels will be prohibited from distribution by 2024. While the fines in New York aren't exactly catastrophic, in California, they're pretty steep. A first-time violation in California comes with a fine of $500 and each violation after will come with a fine of $2,000 each time.

