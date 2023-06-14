NYS Police Arrest Florida Man on 2nd Degree Murder Charges

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say they've arrested a Florida man in a homicide investigation into a New Years Day murder.

Troopers say, on Tuesday, June 13, they arrested 31-year-old Juwaugh Dawkins of Jacksonville, Florida at the State Police Barracks in Highland in Ulster County. The defendant was indicted on the charges of Murder 2nd degree and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Dawkins was extradited to New York following his arrest in the State of Florida.

Dawkins is the brother of defendant Junando Dawkins who was also arrested on a 2nd Degree Murder charge.

The indictment resulted from a homicide investigation into the New Year's Day 2023, shooting death of 41-year-old Daniel Spotards from the town of Plattekill. The defendant was brought back from the state of Florida to New York State by members of the New York State Police and lodged in the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Spotard's lifeless body was found by a sanitation worker on January 2nd, at the end of his driveway.

Troopers say Dawkins will appear before the Ulster County Court.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

