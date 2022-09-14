Did NYS Trooper Try to Scam Walmart with Bogus Return?

A New York State Trooper is finding himself on the wrong side of a felony complaint in connection with the return of an item purchased at a big box store.

The alleged incident happened at the Walmart in Watertown on September 13 when Errol Oskay - an off duty NYS Trooper - returned a children's riding toy item, state police officials said. The store's asset protection department called State Police after discovering the item Oskay returned in the box was 'an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.' officials said.

Oskay, 36, of Sackets Harbor was arrested on a felony charge of Falsifying Business Records in the first degree (class-E), and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, state police said.

The trooper was issued appearance tickets and is due to answer the charges in town of Watertown Court early next month, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

The Best Oscar Best Picture Winners Ever More than 90 films have earned the title of Best Picture from the Academy Awards. These are the best of the best.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.