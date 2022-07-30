NYSP Investigating Shooting on Carl Street in Union

The victim of a shooting in Broome County, New York is recovering from injuries that police say are non-life-threatening.

Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Endwell, including members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), were called to the scene of a shooting at a property located on the 200 block of Carl Street in Union at approximately 7:38m on Monday, July 25, 2022.

According to a written release from the NYSP when they arrived, “An adult male was found to have been shot in the chest area and was transported to Wilson Medical Center.”

The victim has been identified only as a 40-year-old male.

Police that there is no threat to the public and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the NYSP at: (607) 561.7400.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

