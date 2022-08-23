NYSP: Mini Illegal Firearms Factory for Father and Son Plus One

Three men are being held without bail after police seized more than three dozen magazines and at least two dozen guns from a home New York's Washington County.

Members of the State Police's Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BC) conducted a search warrant at a home located on State Route 372 in Greenwich, New York on Thursday, August 18, 2022 following an investigation that led police to believe that illegal firearms were at the location. The Washington County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the NYSP says, "An investigation revealed that the three suspects were involved in the illegal manufacturing of various firearm parts, including kits that would convert firearms into fully automatic weapons."

Among the items seized, police say, were the following:

six assault rifles (including two fully automatic machine guns)

two ghost guns - handguns

"numerous" long guns

more than forty high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines

Police say that the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to call State Police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

Police arrested three men who were staying at the home. The men are identified as 68-year-old John D. Petteys Sr. of Greenwich, 28-year-old John D. Petteys Jr. of Greenwich, and 28-year-old Andrew J. Fisk of Greenwich.

John D. Petteys Sr, the father of John D. Petteys Jr., is charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony) (for possession of a machine gun)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (felony)

John D. Petteys Jr. is charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony) (for possession of a machine gun)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (felony)

Andrew J. Fisk is charged with:

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

All three suspects were arraigned in the Easton Town Court. The NYSP says that they are being held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

No injuries were reported as a result of the arrests.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Individual Photos Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Individual Photos Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.

Inside Sandra Bullock's Malibu Bungalow Take a tour of Sandra Bullock's 1,300-square-foot beach bungalow that's for rent at $30,000 per month.