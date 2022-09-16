A Saint Lawrence County man is facing charges after an alleged theft.

Troopers were called to a site located on County Route 47 in Parishville, New York for a call regarding the alleged theft of firearms at approximately 7:38am on Monday, September 12, 2022.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) the results of a preliminary investigation showed that a suspect allegedly stole three rifles from the garage of a member of the suspect's family. Both parties, police say, know each other.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Logan C. Binan of Parishville, New York.

Police say, "Later in the evening Binan parked his vehicle on school property, walked into a wooded area near the school and was in possession of the rifles."

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Binan turned himself in to officers at the Canton Police Department. Troopers were dispatched to the Canton Police Department and arrested Binan.

He was brought to the State Police barracks in Canton for processing.

Binan now faces the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree - firearms

Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds

He is scheduled to answer the charges in the Parishville Town court on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

