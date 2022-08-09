Odell Beckham Jr. Expresses Interest In Joining Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have less than a week remaining in training camp for 2022. The first preseason game will be held on Saturday at 4 pm against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February and it's because of the tremendous roster that general manager Brandon Beane put together.

Josh Allen is now considered one of the three best quarterbacks in the NFL and the number of weapons on offense is amazing, which is a big reason why the Bills are favorites to win it all in February.

But could the Bills add another piece on offense this season? They seem to have a star wide receiver who would love to be part of the playoff run.

In a recent Instagram post from Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. commented to Miller, "what's the locker next to U look like?"

OBJ is currently a free agent but still rehabbing a torn ACL, which he suffered in the Super Bowl back in early February when he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

OBJ won't be ready for the start of the season but should be back by November or December, so if the Bills want to add another weapon for the offense, that doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially if there's an injury.

OBJ and Miller are friends and with the Bills being a Super Bowl contender, with a pass-heavy offense, it feels like a perfect fit if Beane decides to go that route.

It doesn't sound like it will take convincing, as OBJ feels ready to come to Buffalo.

