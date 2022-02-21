Authorities are still investigating after an off-duty New York State trooper was killed last night in a snowmobile crash.

New York State Police say they responded to the scene on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm. The report was that a snowmobile had crashed on the trail approximately three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the Clinton County Town of Dannemora, New York.

Lyon Mountain Trailhead Dannemora Photo Courtesy: Google Maps 2022 Lyon Mountain Trailhead Dannemora Photo Courtesy: Google Maps 2022 loading...

In a written release the NYSP says that their "investigation determined that a snowmobile being operated by Joshua E. Gushlaw, 31, of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling east when he lost control of the snowmobile, left the trail and struck multiple trees. Gushlaw was pronounced deceased at the scene."

At the time of the accident Gushlaw, a state trooper was not on duty.

Police say that he has served with the New York State Police since March of 2016 and was assigned to Troop B, the barracks in Plattsburgh.

No other injuries were reported. What caused Gushlaw to lose control of the snowmobile is still under investigation. No other details have been released by State Police.

According to New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, there were 159 snowmobile accidents reported in the 2020-2021 snowmobile season, the last period for which seasonal statistics are available. That includes all reported accidents - although it is accepted that many snowmobile accidents go unreported - that occurred between April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. Of those, there were 15 fatalities.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

