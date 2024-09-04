Oh My, This is Really Good Salsa – And Believe It or Not, It’s Local
It's not every day in the Mohawk Valley that someone launches a new food product, and when it does happen, it's almost never Mexican. That all changes with New Hartford's Becky Martyniuk with her new Chica Celita's restaurant style salsa.
Becky, a local massage therapist is of Mexican descent and she has an amazing recipe for restaurant style salsa that has everybody talking.
"It's delicious," said WIBX's Andrew Derminio who tried the product during a tasting at Townsquare Media, just days after it hit local store shelves.
The recipe comes from Becky's grandmother Celita and it is amazingly delicious.
We are happy to share our family tradition with you. Open a jar and start your party.
"Celita believed that great food should be shared with friends and family," said Martyniuk of her grandmother. "Growing up in Puebla, Mexico, this salsa recipe was front and center at the best parties for many generations. We are happy to share our family tradition with you. Open a jar and start your party," she said.
The salsa comes in mild, medium and hot, is gluten-free, and is all-natural. The ingredients are simply tomatoes, jalapeño, pepper, spices, garlic, and salt, and there's no added sugar.
Chica Celita's salsa is now available in stores at Chanatry’s, Utica Bread (all 3 locations),
Street Corner Market, Peter’s Cornucopia, Nelson Farms (in store and online), DeSantis Meat Market in Barneveld, 72 Tavern and Grill, and The Lowville Cheese Store.
Martyniuk bottles and produces the salsa using the services of Nelson Farms in Cazenovia, which is a New York State FDA-inspected food processing incubator. They are also "used as an experimental laboratory for SUNY Morrisville students in several programs of study, allowing them to gain real-world experience in agritourism, marketing, entrepreneurship, dietetics/nutrition, and value-added agriculture and development," according to their website.
