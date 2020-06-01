OHSWA’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility Opens For The Season

photo courtesy of OHSWA

The Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility opened for its 28th season today.

The opening had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can drop off hazardous waste at the Authority’s Eco Drop at the end of Leland Avenue in Utica, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturday from 7:00 to 2:00.

There is no charge for residents.

Households are limited to 14 wet gallons and/or 20 dry pounds per trip. Only liquid paint is accepted. Empty paint cans or cans with hardened paint should be placed in the garbage with the lids removed.

Certain business may also be able to use the facility. For more information, call (315) 733-1224 ext. 1100.

Since the Authority began collecting household hazardous waste 28 years ago, over one-million gallons of paint and chemicals have been properly disposed of.

A reminder that residents must wear a face mask or covering while at the facility.

The facility will be open until September 30th.