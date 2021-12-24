Omicron is Latest Blow to Pandemic-Weary Front-Line Workers

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 24: A shopper walks in Sydney's CBD on December 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. New COVID-19 rules have come into effect as of midnight, with masks required in indoor settings. The new rules have been introduced in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, following a surge of new COVID-19 cases across the state. From Monday 27 December, QR code check ins will once again be compulsory, including for hospitality and retail, while hospitality venues, including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will move to 1 person per 2 sqm rule indoors, with no density limit for outdoor settings. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

By PHILIP MARCELO, ANNE D'INNOCENZIO and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain staffing levels.

COVID-19 absences among workers at London hospitals tripled this month, and nearly 10% of the city's firefighters were out sick.  In New York, about twice as many police officers took sick time this week than normal.  Countries such as Spain have eased quarantine rules to allow more people to continue working.

Some U.S. states have called in the National Guard to help boost short-handed hospitals.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

Top 15 Christmas Tree Growing States in 2021

This is the list of the 15 largest Christmas tree-growing states in the United States, from lowest to highest, ranked by Pick Your Own Christmas Tree.org.
Filed Under: (COVID19), national guard, omicron
Categories: Associated Press, Business News, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top