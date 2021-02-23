One Man Dead Following Domestic Incident In Baldwinsville

New York State Police are still trying to put all the pieces together regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the Onondaga County village of Baldwinsville. One man is dead, another is in critical condition and a woman suffered facial injuries during the incident.

According to officials, Baldwinsville Police was the first agency on the scene after the initial reports of shots fired. Before turning the case over to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation conducted by Baldwinsville PD determined the man and woman who lived in the second floor apartment of the residence on Cold Springs Road were involved with a physical altercation with the father and son who lived on the first floor.

Authorities say during the course of the altercation the woman from the second floor apartment was struck in the face with a shovel. Ultimately, police say the father and son from the first floor were struck by gunfire. Eventually, the case was turned over to investigators with the New York State Police.

As a result of the confrontation the father who resided in the first floor apartment, 44-year-old William Delaney, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials. State Police say Delaney's son, a 27-year-old man, was transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse where he is currently listed in critical condition. As a result of being struck in the face with a shovel, the woman from the second floor apartment was transferred to a local hospital, treated and released.

Even though the investigation is ongoing, State Police have already announced the arrest of 44-year-old William Kratz for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was the male who resided in the second floor apartment with the woman. Police say he was in possession of an illegal "ghost" gun. Other charges may be possible.