The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:

2-11-22-35-60 +23

More than 7 million tickets won cash prizes totaling nearly $75 million. 16 matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. The winning New York ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes for Less in Newburgh.

Three tickets in Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option.

$1.5 Billion Jackpot

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, November 5 drawing is now estimated to hit $1.5 billion or $745.9 million if the winner chooses the lump sum cash payout. It would be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to lottery officials.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions® jackpot.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $1.586 billion. It was won back in 2016.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.5 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.