One New York Road Has More Twists & Turns Than Any Other

Looking for a road that will bring you an intense thrill, there is one in New York awaiting you.

It sure feels sometimes like nothing beats a good driving road. One that really makes you feel in touch with your car. It sure will be hard to beat one road near the Pennsylvania state border, because it is a road like none other in New York State.

The Hawks Nest

That is the name given to Route 97 which runs pretty much along the Pennsylvania and New York state line in the southern portion of the Empire State. It is a road known by many in the automotive industry as a road that puts cars through their paces. Why is that, the twists, turns, hills, and descents.

Not For Those With A Weak Stomach

Why? Yet again, the twists and turns. While using the term violent when describing them would be incorrect, if you are someone who tends to deal with car sickness, taking another route as turn after turn will surely make your lunch come back up.

It Was Super Expensive To Build

While the road has been in existence for over 80 years, it is a road that had to be completely manmade. If you were to see the road from the sky, it sits perched on the side of numerous slopes. Due to that, quite a bit of loot had to be dropped to construct it, way more money than most roads would cost to build. In today's dollars, it would take $68 million dollars to construct says Atlas Obscura.

It Is More That Twists And Turns

In reality, how many people go to a road hour away just to drive on it? There is more to do. With plenty of cutouts alongside the road, you can overlook from above the Delaware River and see scenery that is well worth the trip.

Looking to check it out for yourself? Here is the address, NY-97, Sparrow Bush, NY 12780.

