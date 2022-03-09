One New Yorker is 126 Million Dollars Richer – Is It You?
It seems like New Yorkers have been getting really lucky when it comes to the lottery recently. If you purchased a ticket for the Mega Millions, you could be a big winner.
According to the Mega Millions website, one New Yorker is pretty lucky.
The winning ticket in the March 8 drawing for the Mega Millions was sold somewhere in New York. You better check your ticket if you purchased one as soon as possible, because it's a jackpot winning ticket. That means you could be the winner of $126 million, or, if you'd like to take home the cash value - $84.5 million.
That's a LOT of money. What would you do with it if you won?
The winning numbers for the evening were as follows:
7 18 38 58 64 24 with a 3X Megaplier
How Exactly Does One Play The Mega Millions?
According to the game website, Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.
It was one year ago that Leonard and Lorraine Padavan of Blossvale claimed the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing. The couple chose to split the jackpot evenly. Each receive a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine says they plan to pool their money to buy an RV and live out their dreams.