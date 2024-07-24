State Troopers responded to a fatal 2-car accident on Route 12 on Tuesday that took the life of an Upstate NY man.

Troopers say, 44-year-old Dominick Brown of New Berlin was killed in the crash.

Police say, on July 23, 2024, at about 3:48 p.m., State Police responded to NY-8 in the town of Brookfield for a two-vehicle head-on collision.

The preliminary investigation determined that Brown was driving a blue 2004 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on NY-8 when he crossed over the double yellow onto the opposite lane, striking a black 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe driven by 63-year-old Nancy F. Simon, of Leonardsville, NY.

Troopers say Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Simon was airlifted to Upstate University in critical condition with internal injuries to her lower extremities.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

If anyone knows any additional information about the accident, contact police or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.



attachment-Welcome-294-20181110194249-38903798_1916932348329234_6582277727489884160_n1 loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Lamphere, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden We can count on two things in life. Death and taxes.

In the state of New York, we can count on those taxes being high. But how high is our tax burden in the Empire State versus other states?

Wallethub recently ranked each of the 50 states based on overall tax burden which they define as "...the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes." These rankings base that ax burden number on property, income, and sales taxes.

Here are the top 10 states from those rankings, And, yes, no surprise - New York made the list. But are we that bad off? See where New York ranks! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler